Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $83,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $466.47 and its 200 day moving average is $305.82. The firm has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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