Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,115 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 378,864 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Comcast were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $11,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,805,081 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,583,604,000 after buying an additional 6,117,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,194,929,000 after buying an additional 24,166,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,967,514 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $3,376,599,000 after buying an additional 399,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913,362 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,680,747,000 after buying an additional 1,465,428 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $23.79 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Comcast's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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