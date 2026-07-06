Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,507 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,150 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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