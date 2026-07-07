Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 100,000 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,599 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in HP were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after buying an additional 2,651,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $607,373,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,236,428 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $339,468,000 after buying an additional 3,671,511 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,142 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $302,610,000 after buying an additional 4,542,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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