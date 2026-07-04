Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 16,988 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,578 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $437.16 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $482.19 and its 200-day moving average is $461.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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