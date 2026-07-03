Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 815,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188,717 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 815,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $169,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Cisco to Strong Buy , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Cisco to , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected $9 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco partnered with College Board to launch AP Cybersecurity and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Cisco partnered with College Board to launch and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Article Title

Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Negative Sentiment: One article referenced past Cisco performance during the Dot-Com era as a cautionary comparison, which may temper enthusiasm for some growth-focused investors, though it is not a new fundamental concern. Article Title

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $444.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here