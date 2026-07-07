Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,350 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PEG opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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