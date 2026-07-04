Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 145.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 193.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,741.16 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.99 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,884.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,485.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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