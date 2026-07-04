Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,728 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,060,000 after buying an additional 145,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,697,919 shares of the company's stock worth $915,953,000 after purchasing an additional 488,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,197,534 shares of the company's stock worth $704,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,837,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,780,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $37.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.31 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,355.56%.

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General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

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