Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,807 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after buying an additional 1,243,056 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1%

Cigna Group stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $285.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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