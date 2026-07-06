Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Insulet were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $896,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $568,274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Insulet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $420,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $300,794,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 806,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $229,131,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the period.

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Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Robbins LLP, Schall, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions/investigations against Insulet, increasing legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

Several law firms, including Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Robbins LLP, Schall, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions/investigations against Insulet, increasing legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege violations of federal securities laws and seek damages for investors who bought Insulet shares during the stated class periods, which could keep attention on past disclosures and management credibility. Article Title

The lawsuits allege violations of federal securities laws and seek damages for investors who bought Insulet shares during the stated class periods, which could keep attention on past disclosures and management credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet also drew attention for clinical-study updates on Omnipod 5, Omnipod 6, and Omnipod M/EVOLVE, which could support the long-term growth story but did not include enough detail here to clearly move the stock today. Article Title

Insulet also drew attention for clinical-study updates on Omnipod 5, Omnipod 6, and Omnipod M/EVOLVE, which could support the long-term growth story but did not include enough detail here to clearly move the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, which sets up the next major catalyst for shares and may help investors refocus on fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $164.48 on Monday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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