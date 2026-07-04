Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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