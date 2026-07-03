Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $124.57 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 225,050 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Lam Research were worth $124,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 648.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.63 and a 200-day moving average of $256.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong.

Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability.

Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts.

Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking.

Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted the shares fell sharply in the prior session, with semiconductor stocks seeing profit-taking even as broader markets were mixed, underscoring investor caution around the sector’s recent strength.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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