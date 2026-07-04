Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,353 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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