Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $23.50 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 154.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,939 shares of company stock valued at $133,279,108 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,288.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,537.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,259.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $686.87 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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