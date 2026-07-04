Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics agreed to acquire Thymmune Therapeutics for $140 million upfront , with up to $160 million in milestone payments . The deal adds Thymmune’s preclinical thymic cell therapy THY-100 and expands UTHR’s regenerative medicine platform, especially for organ transplantation tolerance and related immune disorders. Article Title

United Therapeutics agreed to acquire Thymmune Therapeutics for , with up to . The deal adds Thymmune’s preclinical thymic cell therapy and expands UTHR’s regenerative medicine platform, especially for organ transplantation tolerance and related immune disorders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view UTHR favorably overall, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That suggests the market still sees upside support despite recent volatility and insider sales. Article Title

Analysts continue to view favorably overall, with the stock carrying a consensus rating. That suggests the market still sees upside support despite recent volatility and insider sales. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine A. Rothblatt and EVP Paul Mahon both sold shares this week, which can create a modest overhang for investor sentiment, though these sales were disclosed and do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CEO and EVP both sold shares this week, which can create a modest overhang for investor sentiment, though these sales were disclosed and do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: United Therapeutics recently reported quarterly results that missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, so investors may still be weighing the company’s strong long-term growth strategy against softer near-term execution. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total transaction of $5,771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,894,849.68. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 632,718 shares of company stock worth $356,533,651 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here