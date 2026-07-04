Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $25.01 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 625,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after acquiring an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after acquiring an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,512 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $273.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $258.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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