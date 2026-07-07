Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.76 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,711 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,281 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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