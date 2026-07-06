Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Entegris were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $6,708,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 25.8% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

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Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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