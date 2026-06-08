Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,191 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in AECOM were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $666,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 0.1%

ACM stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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