Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.33 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 55.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $354.88 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.47 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.14, a PEG ratio of 1,279.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $321.07 and its 200 day moving average is $329.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,264,100. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,247,978. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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