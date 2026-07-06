Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 81,650 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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