Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,399 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 116,779 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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