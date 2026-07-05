Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Insmed were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,841.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,751,304.44. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $173,050.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,431.36. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,289 shares of company stock worth $7,824,301. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here