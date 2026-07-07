Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 295.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines Stock Down 0.6%

United Airlines stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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