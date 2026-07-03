Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,164 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $74,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Jefferies price-target hike coverage

Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Citi target increase article

Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Earnings preview article

Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Hybrid-electric engine test article

GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Neutral Sentiment: The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Southwest Ohio innovation hub article

The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Earnings expectations article

GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Negative Sentiment: GE’s valuation is already rich after a large run-up, so some of the recent enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price. Valuation and run-up article

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $243.34 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $320.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.58. The stock has a market cap of $393.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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