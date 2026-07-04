Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,528 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,981,572,000 after buying an additional 76,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1%

TEL opened at $197.63 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $170.58 and a 52 week high of $252.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.93.

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here