Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $2.87 Million in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IonQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in IonQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Northland Securities started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.45 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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