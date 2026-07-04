Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 10,160 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Equinix were worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 266.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,002.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,073.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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