Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 22,270 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,088 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $373.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.76 and a 52-week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here