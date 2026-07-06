Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $248.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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