Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,269 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after buying an additional 166,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock worth $2,919,362,000 after acquiring an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $8,720,960.22. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 40,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,960.22. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 570,015 shares of company stock valued at $128,432,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $264.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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