Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,271 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the construction company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $6,378,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $774.63 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.25 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $769.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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