Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 51,990 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,411,542,000 after purchasing an additional 377,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 359,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 816,028 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Cheniere Energy's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here