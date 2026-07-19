Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,352 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.93. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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