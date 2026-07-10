Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,047 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after buying an additional 275,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock worth $300,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $40,855,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,761,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

Walmart stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $892.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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