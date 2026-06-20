Flax Pond Capital LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 2.1% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,429,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $217,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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