Flax Pond Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 34,531 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,531 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,819.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,220,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $122,004,000 after buying an additional 1,207,737 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here