Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Holdings Increased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 965.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,798 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 612,387 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.63% of Floor & Decor worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock worth $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock worth $509,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,221,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,084 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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