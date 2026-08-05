Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,151 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.22% of Floor & Decor worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of FND stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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