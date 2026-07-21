Florida Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,144 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $269.87 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.91 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.10 and a 200 day moving average of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

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