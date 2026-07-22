Florida Financial Advisors LLC Invests $845,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Seagate, Western Digital, FormFactor, Amkor, and Teradyne Shares Are Soaring, What You Need To Know

Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Teradyne (TER) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. 4 AI Semiconductor Supply-Chain Stocks to Buy on the Recent Dip

Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: The latest market backdrop remains mixed, with chip stocks rebounding even as broader investors stay focused on earnings and macro uncertainty.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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