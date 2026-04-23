Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,033 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,776 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after buying an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,648,000 after buying an additional 290,226 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 136,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $129,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.Flowserve's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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