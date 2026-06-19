Floyd Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 38,982 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 123,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 694,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 548,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,299,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,155. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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