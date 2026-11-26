Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651,378 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $5,661,216,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $455.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic could become Broadcom’s largest custom AI chip customer in 2027. Anthropic’s recent financing and Broadcom’s reported $1 billion investment may help ease concerns about reliance on Google, though the relationship also brings significant financial exposure. Anthropic financing and Broadcom

Anthropic could become Broadcom’s largest custom AI chip customer in 2027. Anthropic’s recent financing and Broadcom’s reported $1 billion investment may help ease concerns about reliance on Google, though the relationship also brings significant financial exposure. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Analysts see potential upside

Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term drag is continued weakness across AI and chip shares. Sentiment is also weighed down by an unconfirmed analyst report that Google may reduce planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%. Because AI semiconductors are a major growth driver, investors are watching for signs that customer buildouts could slow. AI chip selloff and demand concerns

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $300.86 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $340.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. Broadcom's revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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