Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,030 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,151,395,000 after purchasing an additional 123,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $1,911,930,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,877,026,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,447,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.34 and a 52 week high of $250.25. The company has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Freedom Broker decreased their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about ORCL:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report