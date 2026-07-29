F.N.B. Corporation $FNB Stock Position Raised by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,418 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 390,526 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up about 5.6% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,244 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 305,961 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the bank's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. F.N.B. Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $465.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.13 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.29%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F.N.B. from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Read Our Latest Report on FNB

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 298,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,737.41. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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