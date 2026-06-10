Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,661 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,482,785,000 after buying an additional 318,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,443,666,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $853,372,000 after buying an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $331.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.06 and a 200-day moving average of $341.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. FedEx's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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