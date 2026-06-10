Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $198,787,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,201 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 929,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ATI by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $136,923,000 after acquiring an additional 702,656 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ATI by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 609,874 shares during the period.

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ATI Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $189.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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