Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,889 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $150.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

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